MURRAY - The Murray High School Speech Team traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, and won first place at the Dragon Invitational Speech Tournament at Collierville High School on Dec. 4. With eight students competing, Murray High also won the tournament’s Efficiency Award for the strongest overall performance in ratio to the number of entries. Senior Caroline Koenig won the Dragon’s Hoard Award for the strongest overall performance by an individual competitor in the tournament.
Murray High students recognized as finalists are: Dramatic Interpretation - Caroline Koeniz, fifth; and AnnaBelle Mills, sixth; Duet Improvisation - Caroline Koenig/Amanda Peiffer, first; Joshua Eaton/Wyatt Hampton, third; Extemporaneous Speaking - Wyatt Hampton, first; Humorous Interpretation - Amanda Peiffer, first; Sage Mize-Harper, second; Impromptu Speaking - Caroline Koenig, first; Joshua Eaton, second; Sage Mize-Harper, third; Prose - Raegan Settle, second; Storytelling - Madi Vigil, first; Joshua Eaton, second; TV Broadcasting - Raegan Settle, first.
