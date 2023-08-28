MURRAY – Murray High School sophomore Cora McConnell and freshman Ali Yarali joined 200 students selected for the 2023 Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs summer program. McConnell and Yarali are the fourth Murray High School recipients to attend GSE. MHS graduates Bron Bourque attended in 2018, and Ella Bryant attended in 2022. While Cora attended the first session, Ali took part in the second session and led his team to win first place overall.
The Governor's School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) celebrated its momentous 10th anniversary this summer, bringing together accomplished high schoolers from across Kentucky who share a passion for entrepreneurship. The program, consisting of two sessions - one from June 12 to July 1, and another from July 9 to July 29, accommodated a total of 100 students in each session.
During the three-week program, the students were divided into 20 teams of five, each tasked with developing a business idea to pitch on the final day, known as "Demo Day." Throughout the sessions, the young entrepreneurs immersed themselves in learning about the principles of entrepreneurship, business management, and were inspired by guest entrepreneurs sharing their journeys. Field trips to local businesses added a practical dimension to their experiences.
GSE not only imparted invaluable entrepreneurial skills but also provided an unforgettable and enriching experience for all the participants, leaving a lasting impact on their lives and fostering a culture of innovation and creativity that will continue to thrive in the years to come.”
A relative newcomer on the list of Kentucky’s Governor's Schools, GSE opened to its first group of students in 2013. The three-week residential immersion program brings high school students from across the state together and equips them with the tools needed to unleash their innate entrepreneurial spirits for the betterment of Kentucky. During the program, teams of students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startups to a panel of judges. GSE teaches the opportunities, benefits and pitfalls of taking a business concept from the idea phase to pitching it to potential investors.
