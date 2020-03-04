MHS students awarded Burgess-Spann Foreign Travel Scholarships

MURRAY – Murray High School students Kyra Shutt and Echo Falwell were awarded scholarships from the Burgess-Spann Foreign Travel Endowment to assist with travel this summer on a 14-day trip to France and Spain.
Established with the Murray Independent School District Foundation for Excellence, the endowment is named in honor of Debbie Burgress, and the late Sue Spann, who each set a standard for excellence that was in the finest tradition of Murray High School. A group of former students and colleagues created this endowment that is awarded as a biannual scholarship in honor and appreciation of Burgess and Spann.
Señorita Burgess taught Spanish and Latin at MHS from 1980-2012 and was inducted into the 2012 Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. The late Madame Spann taught French from 1982-2002. They both contributed extensively to the speech and theatre program. They inspired a love of language and learning and a willingness to work with those who came into contact with them, and they led many students to a fulfilling involvement in foreign languages.
This summer, MHS students will embark on a 14-day trip to France and Spain. While in France, students will stop in Paris, Provence, Nimes and Arles. The Spanish leg of the tour will include stops in Figueres, Barcelona and Madrid. The trip is focused on art and will include visiting well-known museums and visiting attractions that inspired the works of famous French and Spanish painters. (The Louvre, Musee d’Orsay, the home of Claude Monet in Giverny and the Pablo Picasso Museum in Barcelona). While in Arles, students will see where Van Gogh lived and painted some very famous pieces like Starry Night.
Matt Gardner, MHS French teacher, said the students will experience another culture, practice their acquired language skills, and witness daily-life in metropolitan European capitals like Paris, Barcelona, and Madrid.
“Murray High School has a long history of promoting foreign travel for its students. This endowment will provide continuing annual support for a MHS student to participate in an international travel program guided by an MISD faculty member.”
Lauren Hines, MHS Spanish teacher, expressed her sentiments for the support from the Burgess-Spann Foreign travel biannual scholarship.
“The beginning of my love for world languages and travel was cultivated by my experiences in Austria and Spain while I was a student at Murray High with Señorita Burgess,” she said. “The ability to offer this life-changing experience to our students is a passion of ours, and we are honored and proud to have this endowment help us reach more students.”
