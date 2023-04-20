MURRAY – A trio of Murray High School seniors, Alyssa Daughrity, Maggie Mae Drew and Margaret Elizabeth Grace (Meg) Robinson are three of the 18 incoming Murray State University students who were awarded the prestigious Presidential Fellowship which includes full tuition, housing and meals for up to four years at the university.
The recipients, who represent several regions across Kentucky along with three other states, will be part of the university’s Honors College, a community within Murray State that offers a unique honors curriculum, critical-thinking seminars and specialized programs and activities.
Students selected for the Presidential Fellowship complete a rigorous application process that includes multiple interviews. During their time at Murray State, recipients of the fellowship are responsible for conducting extensive research projects and serving as leaders in the campus community.
“Our presidential fellows are all outstanding academic achievers, but they are also selected based on their demonstrated leadership potential and involvement in their communities,” said Dr. Warren Edminster, executive director of the Honors College. “Presidential fellows engage in undergraduate research under the guidance of a faculty mentor and frequently publish their work before leaving Murray State,” Edminster added. “Besides excelling in research, presidential fellows invariably take leadership roles in student groups, ranging from the Student Government Association to Greek organizations.”
The three MHS students are:
Alyssa Daughrity - Over the past five years, Alyssa Daughrity has been a part of the MHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball team. As co-captain her junior and senior year, she received the honors of All-District Team member, All-A Regional Tournament Team member, All-Purchase Team Honorable Mention, All-State First Team member, and completed the senior season as the state leader in field goal percentage. A four-year MHS volleyball team member and 2022-2023 co-captain, Daughrity earned the honors of All-District Team member and All-State Academic First Team member. A member of FBLA and the chapter’s 2022-2023 parliamentarian, Daughrity is a two-year member of the Beta Club and current vice president. She is also a member of FCA, 30+ Club, Math Club, National Honors Society, Dawg Pound Pep Club, and Leadership Tomorrow. Daughrity is a 2022 Governor’s Scholar Program recipient, a Rotary Student of the Month, Scholar Athlete, “ROAR” Award recipient, and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. She also serves on the MHS Yearbook staff. Daughrity plans on majoring in biology pre-med and minoring in psychology. She is the daughter of Tim and Tory Daughrity of Murray.
Maggie Mae Drew - Maggie Mae Drew is the president of the MHS Tiger Band, the 2023 MHS Class secretary, and the Spanish Club secretary. She has been a part of the MHS marching band for two KMEA State Champion titles and a BOA Grand National 1A Champion title. She has served as the co-captain of the academic team, been recognized as a national qualifier for FBLA in business communications, and a member of Beta Club, Jazz Band, KYA, ACT 30+ Club, Leadership Tomorrow and Model UN. A 2022 recipient of the Governor’s Scholar Program and International Space School program, Drew was recognized as a Concordia Language Villages Global Citizen Scholar in 2021, qualified for state in academic team composition, accepted to All District and Quad State Honor Bands on the French horn, and received medals of gold, silver, and bronze on the National Spanish Exam. As a Murray State University Presidential Fellow, Drew plans to study Spanish translation and interpretation. She is the daughter of Chris and Ruth Ann Drew.
Margaret Elizabeth Grace (Meg) Robinson - Margaret Elizabeth Grace (Meg) Robinson is a member of the Murray High Swim Team, President of the Murray High Senior Class, and Kentucky Swimming Board of Directors Athlete Representative Co-Chair. A 2022 Governor School For the Arts recipient, she jumped in with both feet and joined the Murray Youth Swim Team in elementary school and was a regular participant in Playhouse in the Park’s Theater Camp. In middle school, Robinson became active as a leader with the student council and took to the stage with lead roles at Playhouse in the Park. The last two years of middle school, she began her journey as a member of the Murray High Swim Team. In high school, Meg went on to win several regional championships with her relay teams and in her individual events. Currently, she holds school records for swimming with the 200 Medley Relay and the 400 Freestyle Relay. Most recently, Robinson broke the school record in the 100 Breaststroke for a second time. Robinson is an active member in many clubs and activities at Murray High, but her passion is creating a strong community and building a positive culture through school spirit activities.
As a Presidential Fellow, Robinson plans to study graphic design at Murray State University. She is the daughter of Jacqueline and Michael Robinson.
