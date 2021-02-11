TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all As).
The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students and does not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who takes less than a full course load.
Thomas Miles of Murray was named to the dean’s list.
The University of Alabama is the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher learning.
