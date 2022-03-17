MURRAY – Alicia Miller is the recipient of the Rotary Club of Murray’s Loretta Culver Jobs Scholarship for 2022.
The scholarship is for graduates of Murray High School and is an endowed fund named by the Rotary Club in honor of Murray Rotarian Loretta Jobs. It gives preference to business education majors and to junior/senior/adult students who are full or part-time students, with a minimum of six hours. It may be renewed until a degree is earned, and a minimum 2.75 grade-point-average should be maintained. Financial aid may be considered, and applicants are encouraged to demonstrate leadership and show examples of service, such as being active in church and community.
Miller, who is the inaugural recipient of the recently-established Jobs Scholarship, is studying career technical education/business and marketing at Murray State University and is scheduled to graduate in December 2023. She said she is currently doing her CET practicum at Ballard County High School, and she previously did small practicums and observation hours at Murray, Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman high schools, as well as Mayfield Middle School.
“I really appreciate this scholarship,” Miller said. “Scholarships like these mean a lot to students, especially students that get overlooked because maybe they don’t have the highest ACT score, but their GPA is high and that shows their willingness to work hard.”
Donations for the scholarship may be sent to the Murray State Foundation at: Development Office, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray State University, Murray, KY 42071.
