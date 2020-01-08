MURRAY – The first Murray High School Distinguished Alumni Award will be presented April 24. This award is the highest honor an alumnus can receive from the Murray High School Alumni and Friends Association.
The MHS Distinguished Alumni Award will be presented annually to alumni who have made meaningful contributions on a local, state or national level. MISD Foundation members, faculty, staff, administrators, MISD Board of Education members, alumni of MHS and those formerly affiliated with MHS but not a graduate, are eligible to nominate a candidate.
The purpose of the MHS Distinguished Alumni Award is to recognize Murray High School graduates whose accomplishments serve as an inspiration to others. The Black and Gold Wall of Achievement is meant to not only recognize MHS alumni for their achievements and contributions, but also those who have honored the legacy of Murray High. Since 1872, MHS has experienced tradition, pride and excellence, and it is important for our Tigers to be exposed to examples of graduates who have made a difference and are role models. This recognition program is designed to illustrate to our students the importance of setting strong educational and career goals.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be a graduate of Murray High School for at least 10 years prior to nomination, distinguished by accomplishments that inspire others to dream and achieve, demonstrate a strength of character and service to humanity that goes beyond the boundary of a career, attend the Distinguished Alumni Award Ceremony in April, or provide a video which may be used at the ceremony and in a class forum for students viewing. Nominations will be kept on file for three years for future consideration.
A completed nomination form must be submitted by Feb. 1. This may be done by mailing the form or submitting the form online. Two letters of support must accompany the nomination form. The nomination forms may be found on the Murray High School (KY) Alumni and Friends Association Facebook page, Murray High School Alumni website at www.murray.kyschools.us or a copy may be obtained at the MISD Board Office at 208 S. 13th St. (Nomination does not ensure the candidate will be selected).
A panel of judges consisting of a MISD Board member, a MISD faculty or administrative member and three active members of the MHS Alumni and Friends Association will select the winner(s).
For more information, contact Sherry Purdom, MISD Alumni director, at 270-753-4363 or sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us.
