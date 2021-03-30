MURRAY - The TVA, in partnership with Murray Electric Service and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Murray Independent School District $5,000 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education project.
The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory located in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Murray is one of the 10 Kentucky schools awarded which includes Benton, Bowling Green, Elkton, Glasgow, Hopkinsville and Morgantown. MISD competed with almost 600 applications requesting over $1.2 million in award funding. (Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor).
Mechelle Morgan, MISD Digital Learning coach, said funds will be used to purchase Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology for the classroom through the Exploring the World with AR/VR program, alongside other technology tools that MISD currently offers to promote science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education.
“These funds will be used to purchase technology tools and programs that will allow students to explore the world through virtual field trips and interact with the digital world,” said Morgan. “We feel honored to be one of only two Western Kentucky school districts to receive this grant. These tools will allow students to see places and things they normally aren’t able to experience.”
Across the valley, educators submitted projects large and small, to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom.
Tony Thompson, Murray Electric general manager, said Murray Electric System is excited and pleased that MISD was awarded another STEM Education Grant through, TVA, Murray Electric, and the Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated this year.
“There is nothing more important than investing in the education of our children who carry the hope of the future,” said Thompson. “This is a very competitive grant, and is highly complementary of the strong academic excellence of the Murray Independent School District”.
The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving, as well as pandemic related projects. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“Despite the new challenges Valley teacher’s faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching,” said Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and am pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the Valley.
A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com. The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
