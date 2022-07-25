MURRAY - The Murray Independent School District will begin the 2022-23 school year with numerous in-person family events at respective campuses. The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Murray Independent School District has released the 2022-2032 Back to School fee dates and information for each respective school (Please note, all schools will be on regular time schedules, except for Murray Middle School. Murray Middle School will begin school at 7:55 a.m. and conclude at 2:55 p.m.).
Murray Elementary
• Murray Elementary School Fee Day is July 28 from 7:30 a.m. - noon at 111 Broach Ave. During this time, a one-time $30 fee (per student) is payable to cover science and social studies curriculum supplements, (Kindergarten Let’s Find Out & Second Grade Time for KidsDestinyAssessments Success Maker/AR and workbooks). At the conclusion of fee day, a volunteer training will be held at noon inside the MES Gym.
• Thursday, Aug. 4 - Front Porch home visits will be conducted from 12:30-7 p.m. Porch Visit registration will be held during the annual Fee Day.
• Murray Elementary School will host MES Back to School Dates at Murray Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 8 at the following times:
Kindergarten - 4:45-5:15 p.m.
First Grade - 5:15-5:45 p.m.
Second Grade - 5:45-6:15 p.m.
Third Grade - 6:15-6:45 p.m.
Murray Middle
• Murray Middle will host the following Back To School Dates as indicated. During these times, a $30 (per student) fee may be paid. The fee covers computer technology, maintenance of student technology equipment, toner cartridges for student printing, computerized instructional programs literacy program-student novels/instructional tools science program, covers replenishment of consumable instructional materials, art program projects and activities for students throughout the school year and locker fee.
• Monday, Aug. 1- 4-6 p.m. fifth grade Back to School Night; 5:30-7 p.m. seventh grade Back to School Night; 6:30 p.m. Volunteer training inside MMS Library
• Tuesday, Aug. 2 - 3:30-6:30 p.m. fourth grade Back to School Night; 6-7:30 p.m. eighth grade Back to School Night.
• Wednesday, Aug. 3 - 3-4:30 p.m. sixth grade Back to School Night
Murray High School
All school fees ($125) for students, must be paid to pick up schedules. The Murray High fee covers general ($30), book rental ($40) and workbook/supply ($55).
• The MHS fee days are as follows:
Thursday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. senior and junior fee day; Friday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is sophomore and freshman fee day. (Any upperclassman unable to come on Thursday, may come on Friday).
* Murray High School Freshmen Orientation will be from 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. Students are encouraged to come and meet teachers, tour the building, meet staff in a fun orientation event.
* Tiger Night will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. This event is open to all families to meet teachers, and walk schedules, etc. Upon arrival, families may pay fees if needed.
Murray Preschool Head Start
* Wednesday, Aug. 10, Back to School Meet the Teacher Registration. More Information will be released at a later date.
*The Murray Independent School District Volunteer Program is one of the most successful in the state. To become a volunteer, an individual must be 18 years old. All volunteers are required to attend yearly confidentiality trainings and have an approved state background check on file to become approved.
The following in-person volunteer training dates are available:
July 28, noon, at Murray Elementary School Gym.
Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. at MMS Library.
Aug. 15, at MISD Central Office, 208 S. 13th St. inside the board room. No registration is required. Times are 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Aug. 16, 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m.; Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.