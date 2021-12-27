MURRAY - Mechelle Morgan, director of Instructional Technology for the Murray Independent School District, has been named to the 2022 Kentucky Women in Education Leadership (KWEL) class. Morgan will be inducted into the class during the annual Women’s (Together We Rise) Forum Jan. 27-28, 2022, in Louisville.
Morgan said she is honored to receive this recognition and to be a part of such an amazing network of women in education.
“My goal is to support, encourage, and empower educators, so they may gain the knowledge and skills to continuously improve their teaching skills and provide students with the highest quality learning opportunities.”
Chosen through a competitive application process based on specific leadership criteria, Morgan joins the class of 58 Kentucky female professional women education leaders who were nominated exemplifying the mission of KWEL (to maintain a community by promoting exemplary quality, equity and self-confidence through personal leadership growth, mentorship, and support in career advancement).
Morgan is a 16-year education veteran, with the last seven years in the Murray Independent School District. Morgan started as a middle school science teacher for 13 years, then served as the science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) teacher at Murray Middle School before becoming the Digital Learning Coach for Murray Independent School District in January 2020. In July of 2021, Morgan was named the Director of Instructional Technology, as well as the Professional Development Coordinator.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering technology from Murray State University, a master’s degree in environmental toxicology from Michigan State University, a middle school science teaching certificate from Murray State University, and a Rank 1 in school administration from The University of the Cumberlands. A Google Certified Trainer, Morgan is also an Inspire Captain for Google Educator Group Kentucky (GEG Kentucky). Within the Murray Independent School District, Morgan serves as the STLP Coordinator, Robotics Coach, and Co-Coach of the Middle School Science Bowl Team. She was also selected to the inaugural 2021 class of The Leadership Initiative for Teachers (LIFT) sponsored by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. Morgan has presented at many conferences on digital learning tools and strategies such as KYSTE, Murray State Summit, #KYGoDigital, and KET Media Summit.
KWEL is in collaboration with KASA, The School Leaders Association, the largest school administrator group in Kentucky, representing more than 3,300 education leaders from across the commonwealth. Formed in 1969, KASA connects education leaders to policymakers, legislators, and other interest groups, and provides numerous benefits and services to Kentucky’s school administrators.
The KWEL inductees bring a myriad of education experience, talent and desire to ensure all students receive a world-class education. Morgan will join the 2022 female inductees from Independent School Districts in Owensboro, Ft. Thomas, Berea, Ashland, Mayfield, Elizabethtown, Paintsville, and Russellville, and county school districts Livingston, Marion, Metcalfe, Logan, Boone, Johnson, Todd, Hardin, Crittenden, Lincoln, LaRue, Breckinridge, Jefferson, Clark, Bath, Montgomery, Owen, Jessamine, Bullit, Union, Lee, Pike, Bourbon, Fayette, Fulton, Clark, Hardin, Greckinridge, Greenup, Johnson, Lincoln, Jefferson, Anderson, Boone, Meade, Trigg, Bourbon, Warren, Fayette, Shelby, Bullitt, Caldwell, Bourbon, Rockcastle and McCracken.
“Mrs. Morgan has established a reputation as an extremely capable, effective educator and has consistently displayed qualities of initiative and professionalism,” said MISD Superintendent Coy Samons. “She is an outstanding selection for KWEL and an individual who represents the Tradition, Pride, and Excellence of Murray Independent Schools.”
Morgan joins two other KWEL members, Lou Carter, MISD Assistant Superintendent -Student Services & Director of Pupil Personnel, and Whitney York, MISD Assistant Superintendent Instruction, Curriculum & Human Resources, inductees of the 2020 class.
