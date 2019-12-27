MURRAY – Lou Carter, Murray Independent School District assistant superintendent of student services and director of pupil personnel, and Whitney York, MISD assistant superintendent of instruction, curriculum and human resources, have been named to the 2020 Kentucky Women in Education Leadership (KWEL) Class.They will be inducted into the class during the third annual Women’s (Women Take The Lead) Forum in January in Louisville.
Carter and York were selected along with 31 Kentucky female professional women education leaders who were nominated for the 2020 class and exemplify the mission of KWEL - to maintain a community by promoting exemplary quality, equity and self-confidence through personal leadership growth, mentorship, and support in career advancement.
Employed since 2004 as an elementary assistant principal, middle school principal and instructional supervisor, Carter was recently named the MISD assistant superintendent of student services and director of pupil personnel. An MSU graduate with a certification in elementary education, a master’s degree in educational leadership and a Rank I in school administration, she was elated to receive this honor.
“My goal is to teach and change lives,” Carter said. “My heart’s desire is to assist in teaching the overall vision and potential goals of students, staff, families and the community by providing a meaningful, purposeful, and positive learning environment and experience for all stakeholders. I want to ensure students are offered this opportunity by reducing barriers, so they may obtain the best possible education is my ultimate goal.”
A member of Kentucky Association Schools Association (KASA) since 2004, Kentucky Education Association (KEA) since 1998, Kentucky Society for Technology in Education (KYSTE), the Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE) and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Carter has led vast local, state and national educational opportunities. As a former elementary school teacher, middle school principal, and a writing portfolio cluster leader, she collaborated with other principals across Kentucky and was one of five leaders to create, moderate and lead on Twitter with #KYADMIN. Carter is also credited with leading a session on positive behavior interventions and supports at the AMLE national conference in Nashville, Tennessee, with a group of Murray Middle School teachers. Also a state leader at KASA; KASC Conference; and the P3 Edcamp for Principals by Principals, as well as serving as a member on the state’s assessment work group in 2016-2017, she has lead sessions on school administration at #KYGoDigital Western Region and recently trained the SBDM Council at MHS in the selection of the principal. In addition, as a collaborator with the Murray State University Teacher Quality Institute, Carter assists in piloting seeking excellence in teaching by mentoring and coaching teachers in their first three years in the MISD. Locally, Carter works directly with Murray Works and Murray State University to increase programming and partnerships between local businesses and the MISD.
York, a former MISD teacher and technology integration specialist since 2010, was recently named the MISD assistant superintendent of instruction, curriculum and human services. York received her business and marketing education bachelor’s degree from Murray State University, her master’s degree in education (teacher leader with instructional technology endorsement), a master’s degree in education (education administration) and a specialist in education (education administration) from MSU.
“I am humbled by this award,” YorK said. “Leading education mandates recognizing the most vital tools in the education system. Our teachers are our most important asset to moving and working with students and they need support, guidance and opportunities for growth themselves. Over my years as a digital learning coach, I have worked alongside teachers to help them gain confidence in their own skills, reflect on teaching practices and work to support all of their students learning.”
York believes in any industry, but particularly education, educational administration works simultaneously with multiple generations that communicate differently and possesses varied motivations and characteristics.
“The key to successful communication with this range of personalities is and will always be the ability to listen, understand, and adjust communication.”
York has worked to lead both within MISD, regionally and throughout the state. Educationally, she has led a regional group of digital learning coaches in Region 1 for five years, collaborated statewide with #KYGoDigital and co-coordinated the regional #KYGoDigital event for three years. This past year, she was a part of the new Kentucky Technology Standards writing team to collaborate on updating the standards for students in Kentucky. York has also presented at many conferences on leading digital learning strategies such as KYSTE, Murray State Summit, P3 Principal Edcamp, KET Media Summit, Kentucky Association School Administrators (KASA) Summer Conference and the Kentucky Association of School Councils (KASC). She is also a current collaborator with Murray Works, (a group of CEOs from Murray companies) where she connects business members to the Murray schools and district for various initiatives. York, a proficient grant writer, has been responsible for awards of numerous grants to a variety of MISD programs.
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, said both Carter and York display qualities of initiative, conscientiousness and professionalism in public education.
“This recognition as educational leaders who are committed to academic excellence will prove to be an extraordinary selection to the Kentucky Women in Education Leadership class for each of our inductees,” he said.
