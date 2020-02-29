MISD Foundation VISION 2020 enters second stage

MURRAY – VISION 2020, a triennial fundraiser for the Murray Independent School District by the MISD Foundation for Excellence, has entered its second stage. All parents, alumni, friends and supporters of Murray schools are invited to donate funds which will pay for three years of expenses.
“Our donors make a difference for our schools,” said Rene Howell, Community Relations chairperson for the foundation.
Nathan Crafton, foundation treasurer, indicated the foundation is two-thirds near the goal of $50,000, “thanks to our loyal and generous donors.”
MISD Foundation President Angel Renick said “The foundation now hopes others will show their support and help us reach the foundation’s goal amount. The $50,000 goal will sustain our expenses for three years, and we welcome all donations of any amount to help us achieve our goal.”
In recent years, the funds were used to purchase equipment which enabled physically challenged students to use playground equipment along with their peers.
Renick explained during the Murray Independent School District February Board meeting, that the triennial fundraiser, while providing examples of the foundations’ support through showcased MISD groups who benefit from STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) funded grants, and also will pay part of the admission cost for all Murray Middle School fifth grade students to visit the Challenger Space Center in Paducah in March. Renick said funds provide grants for teachers, enrichment programs for students and tuition assistance for families.
“Our donors help pay for the popular publication ‘Tiger Tales,’ a collection of writing and art by Murray Elementary School students, and for classroom equipment and materials.”
Cindy Kinsey, chairperson for Academic Enrichment, said MISD teachers have always utilized many creative and innovative ideas to enhance student learning.
“Our goal is to help raise funds so they can implement their ideas inside the classroom to their students.”
Michael Koebbe, MMS history teacher, is very thankful to the foundation. He was awarded a mini-grant from the foundation to bring to life history instruction inside the classroom and purchased a George Washington Uniform.
“I can hardly wait to share it with my students when we learn about the Revolutionary War in the spring,” he said. “It really brings the history to life!”
Kinsey said to continue this type of funding, it is crucial the triennial VISION 2020 receives donations and meets the 2020 goal. This past year, more than $10,000 was awarded to teachers for grants to assist their enhancement of teaching.
Mechelle Morgan, MISD Digital Learning coach, said LEGO Robotics and 3D Printing were two mini-grants awarded which assisted in the MMS Innovative Hub and donations will enhance and grow the science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) opportunities for students. The Mark Schmidt Technology Award is also a yearly $1,000 foundation grant that has been awarded to help grow STEAM educational enrichment opportunities in MES, MMS and MHS.
“The funding opportunities through the MISD Foundation for Excellence help expand our current programs, and allow us to try new and innovative technology with our students,” Morgan said. “Many of our teachers volunteer their time to work with our students outside of school and this funding assists these programs with many different needs.”
Kinsey said it is imperative to have another successful triennial fundraiser in 2020.
“We must have another successful fundraiser in 2020. Most of our endowed scholarships are not fully funded and thus depend upon yearly donations from the founders.”
Shirley Martin, Tuition Assistance chairperson, said that foundation donors continue to help with the cost of tuition required from some families, a program begun about 15 years ago.
Crafton said that anyone who would like to join the foundation in supporting MISD schools and help reach the goal of the current triennial fundraiser may send a check to MISD Foundation, P.O. Box 1417, Murray, KY 42071.
