MISD Information Technology Team received award

MURRAY – During the October Murray Board of Education meeting, the 2022 Stilwell Award was presented to the Murray Independent School District Education Technology leaders as a simple but sincere and heartfelt thank you for the team’s accomplishments, dedication, sacrifices, and continued persistence toward excellence by the Kentucky Education Technology System (KETS).
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, presented Austin Swain, MISD director of Information Technology, Mechelle Morgan, MISD director of Instructional Technology, and Brandon McCoy, MISD Computer Maintenance technician, with the Red Suspenders Award.
The award, a meritorious medal in the form of a celebratory coin, was commissioned for presentation to critical K-12 Education Technology staff in all Kentucky K-12 school districts and the KDE Office of Education Technology (OET). This distinctive coin signifies the individual’s successful and meritorious tour of duty from March 10, 2020, to March 11, 2022, providing quality education technology service on and beyond the school campus for Kentucky K-12 students, teachers, staff, and families throughout the 24-month core of the pandemic. This service provided the connection between students and families to their schools for the continuation of learning and student health supports.
Named after the late William E. Stilwell, Ph.D., the Stilwell Award is presented to the unsung heroes that have gone above and beyond the call of duty in education technology. They devote their efforts entirely to our K-12 students, teachers, and administrators. Identified by their red suspenders, the annual Stilwell Award winners represent the best-of-the-best, who show up daily in their tireless service to Kentucky schools and the high-quality education technology services and supports that are required.
Since 1992, Kentucky Education Technology System (KETS) has been “the” pioneer and national leader in most aspects of educational technology investment, infrastructure, and support for public school districts. A vital part of this effort has been strong partnerships with individuals and entities that continue to assist the Kentucky Department of Education in fulfilling its mission to students and citizens of the Commonwealth.
