MURRAY - The Murray Independent School District joined the 171 Kentucky public school districts this week in the 2021 statewide campaign #tellingourstoryky.
In 2021, following an unprecedented global health crisis and resulting economic recession, Kentucky’s public schools find themselves under a microscope like never before. The value of public schools’ constitutionally mandated system faces severe scrutiny, while the financial and legislative means of providing quality public education nears a tipping point. As communities seek to rebuild and re-establish normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to tout the significant roles local public schools continue to play. The power of public schools is most evident in the stories told. Stories of hope and transformation. Stories of equity. Stories of inspiration. Stories of success.
MISD joins the Kentucky Association of Educational Cooperatives, Kentucky Association of School Administrators, Kentucky Association of School Superintendents and Kentucky School Boards in launching a collaborative effort to highlight the incalculable impact of Kentucky’s 171 public school districts on their local communities. Through the sharing of authentic success stories occurring within public schools, the message will elevate dialogue on the importance of public education. From the powerful first-hand accounts of MISD students, parents, educators, administrators, staff and other stakeholders, the message will affirm the critical work of the Commonwealth’s common schools and the need for ongoing support.
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, said the power of public schools is evident in Murray Independent School District’s tradition, pride and excellence.
Samons attended Floyd County (KY) Public Schools, Prater Creek Elementary School (grades 1-8), and Betsy Layne High School (9-12), where a handful of exceptional/caring teachers motivated him to seek a college education.
Samons credits his public education involvement in a challenging curriculum and extracurricular activities with molding him into the person he is today.
“Athletics and band provided opportunities to travel and compete at various levels in elementary and high school,” he said. “Teachers, coaches, and band directors demanded a best effort on a daily basis, while expectations of providing a best effort on a regular basis was a constant theme, which no doubt, had a positive impact on my career path.”
Samons offered advice he would suggest to a parent contemplating an educational path for their child. “Provide students an opportunity to participate and experiment with a variety of academic, athletic and extracurricular programs to find their interest and passion.”
As a product of public schools, Samons said his desire to give back to public education is to provide all students with quality PS-12 educational and extracurricular experiences to assist in their development to become productive citizens.
“The #tellingourstoryky campaign is a wonderful initiative and I encourage individuals in our community and around the Commonwealth to share what’s great about Kentucky Public Schools,” Samons said.
The Murray Independent School District joins the #tellingourstoryky 2021 campaign. Campaign highlights will be available at www.murray.kyschools.us, Murray Independent School District Facebook site, MISD twitter @murrayindependentschools, and Murray High School Alumni (KY) and Friends Facebook site.
Sherry Purdom, MISD public information officer, encourages all MISD community, alumni, friends, students and families to join in to send the public schools message statewide. Contact Purdom at sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us for your public message to be heard. Participants are not required to be MHS alumni. All individuals who have travelled the public education journey are asked to join in sending this important message throughout the Commonwealth.
