MURRAY - The Murray Independent School District Volunteer program, one of the most successful in Kentucky, averages 23,000 to 30,000 volunteer hours each year. In order to volunteer in any capacity, including chaperoning a field trip, our volunteers must meet all approved requirements before they are allowed to volunteer. Last year 453 volunteers attended the numerous volunteer trainings offered and became approved certified 2022-2023 volunteers, logging 23,761 hours through numerous programs and initiatives: Murray Preschool-Head Start (2,784), Murray Elementary School (2,688), Murray Middle School (380), Murray High School (200), Murray High and Murray Middle School Band (11,700), MISD Athletics (2,500), Academic Clubs (1,500), and Booster Club (2,009).
Currently, our 2023-2024 Volunteer Program has resumed and 484 volunteers are approved for this year. All MISD volunteers are required to attend yearly volunteer trainings, and also have a current approved state background check on file. (While, background checks are good for five years, there is a suggested $10 fee for new and updated background checks).
Our in-person trainings have concluded and our online training is now available to become an approved volunteer. Please review the following steps:
1. Complete the Volunteer Application-(front and back). Please ensure your social security and driver's license number is included: https://rb.gy/gz627
2. Review the on-line power point: https://rb.gy/8ygls
3. Complete the quiz: https://shorturl.at/eBEU8
4. If you are new to the program and have never volunteered with the MISD, a $10 fee is required to complete your background check at the state. Once the $10 is paid the background check is good for five years. However, a yearly training is required. The $10 will need to be dropped off at the board office with your paperwork.
5. If you have volunteered before and know you have a background check on file, you will need to check to see if the background check is still good or a new one is required.
6. To check verification please email sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us before submitting your completed paperwork.
7. Do not submit paperwork until you have checked the expiration of your background check. Submitting paperwork without this verification will not be approved until this step is completed.
If a new background check is not required, all forms may be emailed to sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools. However, if a new background check is required, please submit all paperwork to the MISD Board Office, 208 S. 13th St., with $10. (Checks should be made to the MISD).
*Please note: If you are a former employee of the MISD and a six-month lapse has occurred since your employment, a new background check will be required.
