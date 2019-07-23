MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Volunteer Program is one of the most successful programs in the state. Last year, the program had 500 approved volunteers that logged 30,267 hours assisting the MISD.
All volunteers are required to complete yearly confidentiality training and submit a new volunteer form. Each volunteer is required to become approved and this mandates a state background check. There is a suggested $10 donation fee to perform the background check, due to the state announcing a $10 fee to perform the check. Once the background check is received and approved, the check remains on file for five years until another is required. A current background list is available by contacting Sherry Purdom at the MISD Board Office or at sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us.
All volunteers must be approved to attend field trips. Online volunteer confidentiality training will not be accepted until updated after all the scheduled trainings.
Friday, Oct. 4 is the deadline to have all items in place and be able to volunteer for the fall semester. The spring volunteer deadline is April 3.
MISD Volunteer Training is available on the following dates: Monday, July 29, at noon at Murray Middle School; Tuesday, July 30, at 5 p.m. at Murray Elementary; and at the MISD Board Room on Tuesday, Aug. 13, Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8:30 a.m. and noon. In addition, training will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the MISD Board Room.
The Murray District has had an organized volunteer program for 30 years and continues to grow with approximately 700 community and in-kind services in a 1,500-student district.
