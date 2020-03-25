MISD providing meal deliveries

MURRAY – Murray Independent District Food Service and Transportation services delivered and provided 794 free breakfast and lunches through delivery and pick up services on March 18. This was provided to all students in the home (18 and under). Pickup will be daily at Murray Middle School at the following times: breakfast 7-8 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to12:30 p.m. Delivery is also available within the school district boundaries. Calloway Schools will deliver outside of MISD boundaries. Call 270-753-4363 to schedule a delivery and/or pickup.
The Murray Independent School District is operating under Non-Traditional Instructional Days (March 16-March 27) per the recommendation of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Non-Traditional Instruction days allow for students to continue learning from home in the case of school closing, count for attendance, and as a school day. NTI days do not have to be made up. Teachers will work to provide resources for your students to continue learning at home through paper packets and/or digital resources. Teachers will track student participation on these days digitally or when paper packets are returned.
The MISD will continue to communicate through school messenger, school principals, and/or teachers. Other updated information can be fund through the following sources of information: Murray Independent School District website, Murray Independent School District app, Murray Independent School District Facebook page, Murray Independent School District Twitter account, and the WMHS TV in-house channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.