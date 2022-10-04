MURRAY - Murray Independent School District has been recognized as the #1 Best School District in Kentucky in the newly released Niche.com 2023 rankings. The 2023 data ranks MISD #1 out of 167 K-12 Kentucky public school districts and recognizes MISD in numerous other areas. MISD also ranks as the #2 District with the Best Teachers in Kentucky and #4 in Best Places to Teach in Kentucky.
Each respective MISD school also achieved individual top placements as Kentucky’s Best Public schools.
Murray Elementary School: #1 out of 701 Elementary Schools
Murray Middle School: #2 out of 309 Middle Schools
Murray High School: #9 out of 245 High Schools
Nationally, according to data provided by Niche.com, the Murray Independent School District is recognized in the Top 3% of best public school districts and also identified the teachers of MISD as in the Top 1% of teaching staff in the country.
Murray Independent is honored to receive this recognition and is incredibly proud of the entire school community including students, teachers, staff, parents, and community members who support and contribute to the success of the MISD students every day. “This year we celebrate 150 years of the Murray Independent School District and are proud to have a long history of providing the best education for our students,” said Coy Samons, MISD superintendent. “These recognitions would not be possible without the best team of educators and staff who work together every day for every student.”
Niche.com is the largest website for researching public and private K-12 schools. Every month, millions of families use Niche rankings, reviews, and data to choose the right schools for their children. Niche has the most comprehensive data available on U.S. schools and neighborhoods. More detailed information is available at niche.com/k12/rankings.
