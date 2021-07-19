MURRAY - The Murray Independent School District has released the 2021-22 Back to School fee dates for each school.
Murray Elementary School - Fee Day, Tuesday, July 27, from 7:30 a.m. to noon
• 12:15, volunteer training in gym.
• 5 p.m., new family orientation.
• 6 p.m., kindergarten social.
Back to School Night, Aug. 2
• 4:45-5:30 p.m. kindergarten
• 5:30-6 p.m. first grade
• 6:15-6:45 p.m. second grade
• 7-7:30 p.m. third grade
Aug. 5 is the first day for students.
On Wednesday, July 28, a supply pick up will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and front porch visits will occur. A $30 fee is required on Fee Day. This covers science and social studies curriculum supplements, destiny and assessments and accelerated reading (AR).
Murray Middle School - Tuesday, July 27-Thursday, July 29
Tuesday, July 27
• Fifth grade Back to School fee night, 4-6 p.m.
• Seventh grade Back to School fee night, 5:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
• Sixth grade Back to School fee night, 3-5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
• Fourth grade Back to School fee night, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
• Eighth grade Back to School fee night, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Parent volunteer training in MMS Library, 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Aug. 5 is the first day of school. A $30 fee is due on Fee Day. This covers the cost of computer technology, computerized instruction programs, locker maintenance, grade level activities and science and art programs.
Murray High School - Monday, July 26-Thursday, July 29
Student schedule pick up must include fee payment. All student fees are $125 and may be paid at pick up or through “My School Bucks” app.
• Monday, July 26, juniors and seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. School parking tags are $10 per year and students must pay for these separate from other school fees.
• Tuesday, July 27, sophomores and any upper class members who were unable to come Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 .m.
• Thursday, July 29, freshmen orientation, 2:30-4 p.m. Students are encouraged to come and meet teachers, tour the building, meet staff in a fun orientation to Murray High School.
• Tiger Night, 4-6 p.m., Thursday, July 29. Predominately for freshmen families to have a specific evening to meet staff and learn about Murray High.For any families in grades 10-12 to visit MHS to meet teachers. Freshmen student families who cannot attend Thursday can pay their fee and pick up a schedule.
Aug. 5 is the first day of classes.
Murray Presschool/Headstart
The Murray Preschool Back to School/Meet the Teachers will be Friday, Aug. 6. Letters are currently being mailed to parents, explaining which school the child will be attending with time and place of event.
The MISD volunteer training program
There are 12 volunteer training programs to be provided for the school year. After these trainings, an updated online training will be provided through the MISD volunteer page website. The online training will not be available until after the in-person trainings are conducted.
All MISD volunteers are required to attend yearly volunteer trainings and have a current approved state background check on file. They are good for five years. There is a $10 suggested fee for new and updated background checks. The dates of training are:
• Tuesday, July 27, 12:15 p.m. in MES Gym.
• Thursday, July 29, 6:30 p.m. in the MMS Library.
• Tuesday, Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m.; noon; 5:15 p.m. MISD Central Board Office Board Room.
• Friday, Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m. and noon, same location as above.
• Tuesday, Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m.; noon; 5:15 p.m., same location.
• Friday, Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m. and noon, same location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.