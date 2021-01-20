MISD School board honored

MURRAY – As Kentucky observes School Board Recognition Month in January, Murray Independent School District joined in the celebration.
Dr. Richard Crouch, chair; Gina Winchester, vice chair; Gayle Rogers, Shawn Smee and Dr. Miranda Terry are among the more than 850 school board members in the state’s 171 local school districts being recognized this month for their service.
Ronnie Holmes, president of the Kentucky School Boards Association and chairman of the Graves County School Board said this is the perfect time to thank school board members for serving in a role that has become increasingly complex.
“Members of the Murray Independent Board of Education are responsible for making decisions aimed at ensuring that every child in their district has a chance to be successful both in school and in life,” Holmes said. “To do that, members oversee a multi-million dollar budget, keep up with changing education laws and policies, and spend hours on professional learning and state-mandated training.”
“The voters of Murray have elected local leaders, who work tirelessly to give every child access to high quality teaching and learning, and support the traditions, pride and excellence of the Murray Independent School District,” said Coy Samons, MISD superintendent.
MISD board members were recognized during the Jan. 14 board meeting and were given special tokens of appreciation from students and staff. A special thank you video from elementary, middle, and high school students was viewed in recognition of the board’s service. During the meeting, Gayle Rogers was sworn in as the new board member. Rogers replaces Jason Howell, who left the board to take office as the new state senator for Kentucky’s District 1.
