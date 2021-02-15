MURRAY - The Murray Independent School District’s six school counselors actively engage in assisting the (PS-12) 1,780 students examine their abilities, strengths, interests/talents, and, additionally, by working in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world.
The MISD recognizes their counselors in observance of National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), Feb. 1-5.
Chelsee Ryan, Murray Elementary School counselor, Heidi Mallory and Leisa Faughn, Murray Middle School counselors, Ann Samons and Lonita Wilson, Murray High School counselors, and Julie Lewis, Murray Independent School District school psychologist, are recognized by the MISD with the unique contributions of U.S. school counselors. The special week honors school counselors who “implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century. Their daily contributions emulate the “All in for All Students,” creed adopted by the National School Counseling creed recognition of U.S. school counselors.
The MISD certified counselors mentor positivity to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development, while nurturing students’ optimistic aspirations for themselves.
“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, postsecondary options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”
