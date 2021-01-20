MURRAY – Two Murray teachers were selected as 2020 McDonald’s Teach It Forward Outstanding Educators. Dana Welsh of Murray Elementary School and Tim Zeiss at Murray High School were chosen from a pool of more than 880 nominations.
The award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education in our most challenging times. Local McDonald’s owner/operator, Michael Love Jr., says supporting teachers is always a top priority, but this year is more important than ever.
“Our teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them, while making sure our students succeed,” said Love. “We’re excited to recognize those who go above and beyond for our students through the outstanding educator awards.”
Winners of the outstanding educator award each receive a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom; a T-shirt; and certificates and McDonald’s coupons to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students.
“We love the idea of paying it forward - or “teaching” it forward - to recognize students who are also working hard to keep up with the every changing landscape of education today,” said Love.
