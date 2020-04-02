MISD Tigers 148 years strong

MURRAY – (1918) The Murray Independent School District closed school to prevent the spreading of the Spanish Influenza. According to Dorothy and Kirby Jennings in “The Story of Calloway County, 1822-1976,” Kentucky lost 14,000 to this flu. Bans were placed on schools, churches, businesses, funerals and gatherings. “Schools were dismissed for the duration with teachers admonishing youngsters to avoid any congregation other than members of the family.” (pg. 230)
According to Jennings, 1918 wasn’t a lost cause as an organized state effort to wipe out illiteracy in Calloway County was erected in July 1918. The late Lois Waterfield was appointed by the state to direct the local organization to teach every man, woman and child the art of reading and writing. Referred to as “Miss Lois,” she began a follow-up of the previous Kentucky Moonlight Schools, offered at night to reach every individual seeking to learn to read and write. During this time, Murray High School graduated a record-breaking class of 30 seniors.
One hundred and two years later, 2020, COVID-19, a similar virus, closes 171 Kentucky schools, and educators are adhering to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations. MISD filed an emergency application to offer Non-Traditional Instruction to the 1,700 (preschool-12) MISD students. Cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers, aides, office staff, teachers, administrators, students and parents put the plan in action.
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent and 32-year education veteran, quickly assembled an all-administration support team to guide and anchor the MISD during this unprecedented time. The foresight changes sporadically with frequent updates and mandates from Gov. Beshear.
Samons said the COVID-19 pandemic has immensely altered the daily services provided to MISD students. “In this difficult time of uncertainty, I truly appreciate the contributions of all. Roughly two weeks ago, within 48 hours of the Governor’s closure order, the ability of our Tiger family to plan and provide quality PS-12 non-traditional instruction and outstanding food service to our community is quite remarkable.”
The MISD’s vision is consistent, leading the Tiger train and each adjoining caboose, chugging throughout the lives of 1,700 students and their families. All the while, with reminders of social distancing with each group, and providing district updates to all MISD departments. Fortunately, for MISD, the NTI option and quick turnaround, as well as access to free delivery and pickup meal options, is weathering a familiar 1918 pandemic, but with much more updated resources reaching all districts and families.
Waterfield joined forces in 1918 when she was appointed by the state and offered moonlight schools to stamp out illiteracy in Calloway County. She achieved this goal after Kentuckians suffered through a flu virus and rebuilt educational values. The rebuilding resulted in positivity for the Murray-Calloway County community that was declared “illiteracy free” in July 1918. Waterfield’s resources, as well as the services the Murray Schools could offer, weren’t as abundant as now. There was no opportunity to reach students and families through technology. However, their survival prevailed, graduating an MHS senior class in 1918.
Just a few weeks ago, in a quick turn-around, the MISD teachers and support staff began preparing lessons offered through NTI services and communication was led through virtual contact phone calls, emails and virtual meetings. It wasn’t an easy feat to tackle in such a short time. In a four-day turnaround, the plan was in place and the MISD train was rolling down the tracks with adjoining cabooses providing first-time historical services.
MISD’s Information Technology staff began providing ChromeBooks for families and assisted in ensuring all students have access to the Internet and WiFi connections to implement NTI. MISD bus transportation and food services created a free food breakfast and lunch delivery and pick-up program for all children inside MISD households, 18 and under. Most recently, the IT Department worked with Murray Electric and created a WiFi hotspot in the rear of Ty Holland Stadium to assist students with NTI. Of course, using this addition comes the reminder of social distancing and utilizing the service from an individual’s car.
The MISD facilities crew is cleaning and disinfecting surfaces daily. The option has been given for staff members to work from home, if deemed the most safe and conducive to each situation.
Jay Bourdeaux, MISD transportation director, said the transportation staff has been extremely flexible. “They have done everything asked of them, and more. They have also stayed home secluding themselves from the public. I commend them for their great job and efforts.”
April Adams, MISD Food Services director, complimented the food services staff. “They have gone above and beyond, pulled together, are present every day and do what is asked of them,” she said. “They have shown their dedication to the MISD students and families.”
Laurie Edminster, MHS English teacher, said MISD is continuing to support student needs, providing food for students and resources for parents. “NTI certainly will reach outside of the classroom; my hope is that families will grow closer and stronger as we all support one another.”
Edminster misses seeing her students on a daily basis, checks on them each day, even on the weekends.
“My students are engaging in our lessons and taking their instruction seriously. I have reached out to all of my students and their families over the weekend to make certain all feel comfortable navigating through the non-traditional instruction, and all have responded positively and with gratitude. “
The quick turnaround began on day one, with students and families being top priority.
“I am extremely thankful to be a part of the MISD family,” said Edminster. “Teachers and staff have been given more support than I could ever have imagined, from technological support to being able to stay healthy by working and learning from home. “
Edminster shared a comment she received from a parent, “He misses his classmates and teachers, and certainly misses spring sports, but is taking everything in stride and handling it OK. Thank you and all of MISD for the amazing job you are doing. I cannot imagine being thrown into NTI so fast and having to get lessons prepared and meals prepared and stay in touch with students. Thank you.”
An MMS fourth grade parent responded through email, “I am trying to keep up with everything. I’m going to log on to Google Classroom. If I do this, will I be able to see everything (my child) is supposed to be doing over the next couple of weeks, or do I need to have access to any other app/website, too? I just need to be able to view assignments. I’ll be checking in quite a bit to make sure (my child) is keeping up with turning work in and what not. Thanks for making this as smooth as possible.”
Then there’s the music side of NTI. Beth Stribling, MMS Band instructor, is utilizing Google Classroom, including videos demonstrating how to perform a musical piece to non-percussionists, and rehearsals utilizing Google Meet with MMS Band students. Stribling’s friend, Chris Crockerell, who is co-owner of RowLoff Percussion, is a great resource for music teachers and students. “Each day RowLoff Percussion sends out a free online solo for instructors to utilize with their students to help them keep practicing,” she explained. “It is amazing how many music companies are making things available at no cost to help out at this time.”
Denise Whitaker, MES principal, said the accelerated reading points submitted from MES students deserve an applause to students and their parents. “We are impressed with how our parents and families are going above and beyond to continue their children’s learning and growing during this time,” she said. “They have been very positive about helping their children. Families are reading books and taking AR tests at home together. They are utilizing online books and then taking these comprehension tests. We are thrilled with the amount of reading they are doing!”
Jeremy Krug, MHS chemistry teacher who serves as MHS Academic Team coach and a member of the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition, said he has connected with his students through email to parents and video-conferencing with students through the Zoom application. The communication relationship he has created has returned numerous email response comments that validate his dedication and guidance to his students.
Krug shared a comment from a parent that included, “Thank you for the email and all that you (and the other teachers) are doing for the students. I can appreciate that this is no easy task, but please know that you are appreciated. (My child) loves your class and how you teach it. He is upstairs now working away. Thank you again!”
The Central Office staff assists in all facets. Of course, readying for the 2020-2021 academic school year is another mandate at hand, requiring all hands on deck with scheduling and handling enrollment applications by the Central Office, while ensuring all employees are paid through payroll.
In 1918, Murray High School successfully graduated 30 seniors after being assisted by the late Lois Waterfield. Her goal to end illiteracy in the community was achieved. Today, 148 years later, the MISD is using Non-Traditional Instruction during the COVID-19 with an MISD administration that includes many “Ms. Lois” figures in the lives of MISD students and families. It’s a bit of Moonlight School instruction at night, and day-to-day instruction intermixed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, while also preventing students from falling behind and completing the school year. An MISD tradition 148 years later, a carryover from the Moonlight school erected in 1918, is a focus MISD takes seriously.
An MES parent said it best. “The schools have done an exemplary job of staying productive and being helpful through all of this. “
History is repeating itself. In 2122, another 102 years will have passed. MISD’s history of the 2020 Coronavirus will be considered a well-oiled train rolling down the tracks stomping out COVID-19.
