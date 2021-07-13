MURRAY - The 2021-22 MISD Volunteer Program will resume this month. All MISD volunteers are required to attend yearly volunteer training and also have a current approved state background check on file. (Background checks are good for five years. There is a suggested $10 fee for new and updated background checks.)
There are 12 volunteer trainings provided to begin the school year. After these trainings, an updated online training will be provided through our MISD Volunteer page website. However, the online training will not be available until after the in-person trainings are concluded.
If you seek to volunteer quickly in any capacity, it is recommended to attend one of the trainings listed below. If, for example, you wish to attend as a volunteer during a field trip, you are required to have a current volunteer application and current state background check on file.
The 2021 volunteer training dates are: Tuesday, July 27, at 12:15 p.m. in the MES Gym; Thursday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the MMS Library; Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 8:30 a.m., noon and 5:15 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 13, at 8:30 a.m. and noon; Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 8:30 a.m. and noon; and Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:30 a.m. and noon.
