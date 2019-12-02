MKY Cares debuts WNBS Auction March 25-28

MURRAY – The vision of the MKY Cares is approximately four months away as the MKY Cares Ricky Lamkin Memorial Radio Auction will be broadcast March 25-28 from the Knights of Columbus facility. In an effort to increase the area’s charities, an on-air MKY Cares Auction will feature some of the community’s most tasty dishes to assist a broad band of charities in the community.
MKY Cares brochures are in the mail to area businesses and churches, an MKY Cares Facebook page is launched, and applications for area nonprofits will be emailed in the coming weeks. MKY Cares nonprofit organizations considered in the application includes programs for the socially, economically and intellectually disadvantaged, aid for senior citizens, health and well-being (including mental health), veterans services, programs for youth, community cultural development, recreation and community improvement/public safety.
The MKY Cares team is finalizing plans and asking the community to join in the effort.
“We are asking our citizens to pull out their favorite family recipes and cook their tastiest dishes to provide ingredients back into the community to benefit our nonprofits,” said Sherry Purdom, MKY Cares chair. “It’s time to tap each citizen’s culinary talents and bring their dishes to the table.”
Named in honor of MKY Care’s former vice-president Ricky Lamkin for his heavy involvement with the grass roots of the launch of MKY Cares, and modeled after Henry County’s Helping Hands 30-year event that generates $300,000 yearly for their community, MKY Cares will host this inaugural event to benefit Murray and Calloway County charities.
Adam Lamkin, the son of the late Ricky Lamkin, recently joined the MKY Cares Committee to continue moving his father’s vision forward, and said it is an honor to serve on the committee, which his late father was instrumental in establishing.
“MKY Cares will solicit and receive donations through the radio auction being held next year, with funds received benefitting nonprofit organizations in our community,” Adam said. “Helping the community was a passion of my father’s and I am grateful that I have the privilege to assist in making one of his dreams a reality.”
Each item will be auctioned on WNBS 1340 AM Radio by Neal Bradley, local radio personality, where listeners can call in bids on the items offered. Written bids will also be accepted on sight.
Bradley will be assisting with this community effort and airing on WNBS from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday March 28, until all items are auctioned. Jason Pittman, CFSB market vice-president and Lion’s Club member, and Chuck Williams, consultant-regional training center, will also donate their time to serve as on-air auctioneers.
Each evening the items sold must be picked up by the buyer before 6 p.m., and the next morning, new items will be for bid.
“It’s a great way to bring dinner home at the end of the day, while assisting the community,” said Lisa Hays, MKY Cares committee member with Harbor Youth Service Center Coordinator at Calloway County Schools.
Kevin D’Angelo with the Knights of Columbus said their board voted unanimously to provide the place for the MKY Cares Auction in March. Tina Cox, Murray Electric System, expressed the support of their employees to install the phone system to accommodate the on-line bidding, while Jeremy Bell, Howard D. Happy, has committed using Howard D. Happy equipment to operate the auction during the scheduled days.
Murray sponsors for MKY Cares includes the Community Education Advisory Council, Knights of Columbus, Howard D. Happy, Murray Electric, Murray Ledger & Times, and WNBS (Forever Communications).
For more information, contact Sherry Purdom at sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us, or Lisa Hays at lisa.hays@calloway.kyschools.us.
MKY Cares Ricky Lamkin Radio Auction is now on Facebook.
