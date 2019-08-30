MURRAY – If a group of local citizens see their vision become reality, many of the charities in Murray and Calloway County will see their coffers increase in the coming years. In an effort to help the area’s charities, an on-air MKY Cares auction will debut March 25-28, 2020, from the Knights of Columbus facility. The auction will feature some of the community’s most mouth-watering tasty dishes to assist a broad band of charities in the community.
Neal Bradley of WNBS, will be assisting with this community effort. Kevin D’Angelo with Knights of Columbus said their board voted unanimously to provide the place for the MKY Cares Auction in March. Tina Cox, Murray Electric System, expressed the support of their hands on deck to install the phone system to accommodate the on-line bidding.
MKY Cares, an organization started in early 2019, is a grassroots effort designed to raise money and then distribute funds to the various organizations in Calloway County. The idea of the organization began through a collaborative effort of the Community Education Advisory Council and Family Youth Services Center, representing both Murray and Calloway County Schools.
Murray sponsors for MKY Cares include the Community Education Advisory Council, Knights of Columbus, Murray Electric, Murray Ledger & Times, and WNBS (Forever Communications).
Citizens represented on the MKY Committee include: Neal Bradley, (WNBS-Forever Communications); Morgan Carman, (FRYSC); Tina Cox, (Murray Electric); Kevin D’Angelo (Knights of Columbus); Mike Davis, (Murray Ledger & Times); JoAnn Erwin (Murray EDC); Greg Gierhart ( STEM consultant at WKEC); Lisa Hays (FRYSC-Calloway); Dan Hicks (Area Technology Center); Sarah Kaegi ( Murray Independent School District Finance Officer); Rick Lamkin (retired attorney/Soup For The Soul committee member); Monty McCuiston (Towing For Toys); Lori Parker ( Sportable Scoreboards); Sherry Purdom (Community Education Director); Jennifer Riley (FRYSC); and Ryan Walker (State Farm Insurance Agency).
Most recently, the ChamberofCommerce.org ranked Murray as number five in the top Kentucky cities to call home. They ranked a total of 2,509 qualified cities (those with populations above 25,000 and enough data for analysis) by five factors: employment (number of establishments, media earnings), housing (owner-occupied housing with a mortgage, monthly housing costs), quality of life (work commute, poverty levels), education (percentage with a bachelor’s degree or higher), and health (obesity ratios). The top 10 Kentucky cities ranked were Berea, Ft. Mitchell, Georgetown, Erlanger, Murray, Owensboro, Independence, Louisville, Paducah and Florence).
“Those of us who live here realize that we are very fortunate to live in a community as blessed as Murray, Kentucky that ranks as number five,” said Purdom “However, we also realize some of our neighbors are struggling. The formation of this group will address these needs. Personally, I believe our top tier ranking in Kentucky showcases our giving hearts above anything else.”
McCuiston, who works with his wife, Rebecca, each year to provide Christmas gifts through “Towing for Toys” for the less fortunate children in the community, was recently named the 2019 Rotary Humanitarian of the Year. In honor of McCuiston, $1,000 was given to him from the Murray Rotary Club to be used to assist any local charity of his choice. McCuiston announced during the MKY Cares July meeting he would be donating $500 of this funding to MKY Cares as seed money to help move the project forward.
McCuiston explained that MKY Cares is not an individual charity focused on a specific need. Rather the group has been set up to be a fundraising mechanism that will distribute the funds raised to many of the Murray-Calloway County charities.
“We are blessed to have some great charitable organizations that help people in need,” said McCuiston. “However, raising funds is often a challenge for those nonprofits, so we want to take some of the fundraising burden off and let them focus on directly helping those in need.”
The primary fundraising mechanism for MKY Cares will be an auction based on a very successful model across the state line in Paris, Tenn. “Each year, Henry County Helping Hands raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for over 300 local charities and non-profit organizations,” said Purdom “Helping Hands uses a community auction each year to raise those funds and we felt like that is something that could be done here.”
Many details are still being tweaked, but MKY Cares has been meeting for four months to plan and announce its fundraising auction in the near future.
“We believe in this project because we believe in the people of Murray and Calloway County,” said Hicks, chair of CEAC. “There is no doubt in our minds that our community will step up and deliver for those who need the most help.”
The mission of MKY Cares is to solicit and receive contributions and distribute these funds to charitable organizations in Murray/Calloway Community for the purpose of increasing involvement and enhancing the services provided by these agencies.
Lamkin, Purdom and Carman have all watched the Helping Hands Auction in action, as well as inviting Fred McLean, a Paris attorney who has been heavily involved with Helping Hands in Paris for over 30 years, to speak to the Community Education Advisory Council. McLean visited the CEAC in early spring to explain their program and outlining the points that have created a successful 30-year program. McClean said the collaboration with all hands involved is the oil to a well-greased machine that generates funding for their community.
“It’s amazing all the food items and the churches who became involved in the program,” Lamkin said. “During the closing phase of the daily auction, a patron can drop by and pay for an item that could include a complete meal for four made by a church member. It gives two fold, a meal for a family and a contribution to the community, while generating community spirit among all.”
For more information, contact either Sherry Purdom at sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us or Lisa Hays at lisa.hays@calloway.kyschools.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.