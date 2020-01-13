MKY Cares receives first item for Ricky Lamkin Memorial Radio Auction

Adam Lamkin, MKY Cares board member, center, is pictured with Steve Gough, left, founder of N.O.V8.iON Water & Global Water Relief. Gough donated the first auction item to the upcoming 2020 MKY Cares Ricky Lamkin Memorial Radio Auction. Also pictured, front row, right is Sherry Purdom, MISD Community Education director; back row, MKY Cares committee members, Lisa Hays (FRYSC-Calloway), Lori Parker (S’portable Scoreboards), JoAnn Erwin (Murray EDC), Morgan Carman (FRYSC), Monty McCuiston (Towing For Toys), Dan Hicks (Area Technology Center), Jennifer Riley (FRYSC), Mike Davis (Murray Ledger & Times) and Chris Adams, guest speaker. Not pictured are Greg Gierhart (WKEC consultant), Neal Bradley (WNBS-Forever Communications), Tina Cox (Murray Electric), Kevin D’Angelo (Knights of Columbus), Sarah Kaegi (Murray Independent School District finance officer), Kenny Roth (Peel and Holland) and community liaisons Jason Pittman (CFSB) and Shawn Smee, (MSU Recruitment Office).