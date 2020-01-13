MKY Cares receives first item for Ricky Lamkin Memorial Radio Auction

MURRAY – Members of MKY Cares rolled into 2020 with the first item being donated to the Ricky Lamkin Memorial Radio Auction slated for March 25, 26, 27 and 28 on WNBS.
Calloway and Murray school groups, civic clubs, community groups, churches and businesses have reserved their spots for the four-day auction. Non-profit organizations for the socially, economically, and intellectually disadvantaged, aid for senior citizens, health and well-being (including mental health), veterans services, programs for youth, community cultural development, recreation and community improvement/public safety will benefit and are eligible to apply. (The nonprofit deadline grant application is Friday, Jan. 17.)
Steve Gough, founder of N.O.V8.iON Water and Global Water Relief, donated the company’s revolutionary, NOV8iON Water WG-350 Water Guardian Under Counter Water Filtration System with DIY Pro installation kit (a $349.50 value).
Gough said it is donated on behalf and in memory of the late Ricky Lamkin, who assisted GWR deliver systems to third world countries through Global Water Relief.
“Ricky was one of the most outstanding contributors to our local community and many 501 (3) c organizations in Western Kentucky,” he said. “He was the newest board member on Global Water Relief, Inc., (GWR), at his untimely death. Both Global Water Relief and NOV8iON Water would like to donate a valuable item for the auction to this great cause, in hopes that it will bring more funding for MKY’s Cares mission and awesome causes.”
The late Lamkin’s footprint extends two-fold with MKY Cares. The former MKY Cares vice-president, Lamkin is credited for his heavy involvement with the grass roots of the launch of MKY Cares, modeled after Henry County’s Helping Hands 30-year event that generates $300,000 yearly for their community. MKY Cares will host this inaugural event to benefit Murray and Calloway County charities.
The vision of the MKY Cares local citizens is approximately two and a half months away as the MKY Cares Ricky Lamkin Memorial Radio Auction will be broadcast March 25, 26, 27, and 28 from the Knights of Columbus facility. In an effort to increase the area’s charities, an on-air MKY Cares auction will feature some of the community’s most mouth-watering tasty dishes to assist a broad band of charities in the community. MKY Cares brochures are in the mail to area businesses and churches, an MKY Cares Facebook page has been launched, and applications for area nonprofits were recently emailed.
Adam Lamkin, son of the late Ricky Lamkin recently joined the MKY Cares Committee to continue moving his father’s vision forward and said it is an honor to serve on the MKY Cares Committee, which his late father was instrumental in establishing.
“Helping the community was a passion of my father and I am grateful that I have the privilege to assist in making one of his dreams a reality,” Adam said.
Each item will be auctioned over WNBS 1340 AM Radio by radio personality Neal Bradley, where listeners can call in bids on the items offered. Written bids will also be accepted on sight. Bradley will be assisting with this community effort and airing on WNBS from 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday March 28, until all items are auctioned. Jason Pittman, CFSB market vice-president and Lion’s Club member, and Chuck Williams, regional training center consultant, have also donated their time to serve as on-air auctioneers.
Each evening the items sold will be picked up before 6 p.m. by the buyer, and the next morning, new items will be displayed for bid. Kevin D’Angelo with the Knights of Columbus said their board voted unanimously to provide the place for the MKY Cares Auction in March. Tina Cox, Murray Electric System, expressed the support of their hands on deck to install the phone system to accommodate the on-line bidding; Jeremy Bell, Howard D. Happy, has committed using Howard D. Happy equipment to operate the auction during the scheduled days; and Printing Services is assisting with print publicity.
Murray sponsors for MKY Cares include the Community Education Advisory Council, Knights of Columbus, Howard D. Happy, Murray Electric, Murray Ledger & Times, and WNBS (Forever Communications).
Sherry Purdom, MKY Cares chairperson, said Murray, Calloway and Murray State student groups will be on hand volunteering during this first-time event.
For more information, to reserve your spot, or to apply by grant application, contact Sherry Purdom @ sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us, or Lisa Hays @ lisa.hays@calloway.kyschools.us.
