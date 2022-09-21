MURRAY - The Murray Independent School District’s respective campuses, Murray Elementary, Murray Middle and Murray High schools recently participated in the annual State-Wide High Attendance Day on Sept. 13. Murray Elementary School offered extra-recess incentives for homerooms, as well as clip-ups for full attendance classrooms. Murray Middle School began their day with their Walk To School down Main Street, and Murray High provided cappuccino to high school students prior to school.
A breakdown of the day’s attendance percentages was reflective of the average daily attendance record by MISD students: Murray Elementary (545) 97.80% (Large Division); Murray Middle (652) 98.77% (Large Division); and Murray High (553) 97.29% (Small Division).
From these percentages, Murray Middle and Murray High schools have been recognized as the top region 1 Kentucky schools who achieved the top attendance percentages on the state’s recent High Attendance Day. Both Murray Independent schools now advance to the state level to compete for cash prizes and recognitions.
Lou Carter, MISD assistant superintendent of Student Services and director of Pupil Personnel, said each year the Kentucky Directors of Pupil Personnel host a high attendance day to promote the importance of students being inside the classroom to learn at their highest ability. Carter explained a recent study which focused on kindergarten students found that absenteeism was associated with negative first grade outcomes such as greater absenteeism in subsequent years and lower achievement in reading, math, and general knowledge. “Research shows that attendance is an important factor in student achievement.”
Carter extended appreciation to the MISD parents/guardians, students and staff for attending school each day during the school year. “Our students were celebrated at each of our schools for High Attendance Day with various activities. We want them to know the importance of attendance throughout the school years that will hopefully transfer to their adult careers.”
Teresa Butler, MMS attendance clerk, said the effort to prompt students to realize the importance of attendance is an everyday effort, not just on statewide attendance day. “I really enjoy this day to be able to do something special for our students that have great attendance all the time. It is a great opportunity to invite people from the community in to be role models for our students. We want to let them know that good attendance and dependability is expected when you go out into the real world for any career you may choose.”
Butler said Attendance Day is a day to celebrate students for showing up. “You can’t be a winner if you don’t show up, no matter what you are doing in life.”
As a finale to the day, Murray Middle School students attended a huge pep rally at Ty Holland Stadium. Games, prizes, and games with teachers were the focus of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.