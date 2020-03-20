MMS awarded TVA STEM education grant

MURRAY – Murray Middle School was recently awarded a grant of $5,000 by the Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated for a STEM (science, technology, education and math) education project.
Mechelle Morgan, Murray Independent School District digital learning coach, announced Murray Middle School “STEAM in the Middle School,” program is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from Battelle Education TSIN/STEMx STEM Classroom Grants, sponsored by TVA and BVI.
TVA and its partners have awarded $600,000 in STEM Grants for the 2019-2020 school year to 144 schools located in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Murray is one of the five Kentucky schools (Bowling Green, Glasgow, Lewisburg, and Russellville) to be awarded. MMS competed with almost 400 applications requesting over $1.2 million in award funding.
Morgan said funds will be used to purchase iPads, alongside other technology tools that MMS currently offers in the Innovation Hub to promote science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education.
“We are excited about the learning opportunities that purchasing this new technology will provide students at Murray Middle School,” Morgan said. “We feel honored to be the only Western Kentucky school to receive this grant.”
The grant award is a part of $600,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to 142 schools across TVA’s service territory. The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“This is the second year we offered this program to the entire valley and we saw a major increase in grant applications this year,” said Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “There is a demand in the valley for workforce development through STEM education and I am proud of the way TVA and our retirees are responding to that demand by supporting teachers in the classroom.”
