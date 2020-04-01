MMS K-5 chess team competes at state

MURRAY – The Murray Middle K-5 chess team, consisting of fourth- and fifth-graders, took second in the state chess competition held in Shepherdsville. The members included Myles Barnett, Dwi Marjadi, Liam Ryan and Kenzie Myers.
The state team chess competition was attended by three of MISD chess teams, who placed in the top four at the regional competition in February.
Also competing at the state level were the Murray Elementary K-3 team (2nd and 3rd graders) which included students Milo Dillard, Nicholas Bucy, Devanshi Shastri and Sawyer Barnhart, and the Murray Middle K-8 team (6th - 8th graders) which included Ali Yarali, Ethen Peng, Aidan Lovett and Landon Ulrich.
Additionally, the following students participated in the alternate section at the state competition:
K-3 - Sam Muehleman, third place; Della Podrovitz, Lillian Ryan and Parker Schiller
K-5 - David Schwenck, fourth place, and Cabot French
K-8 - Marley Moore, second, and Alex Sharp, eighth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.