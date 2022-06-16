MMS students visit Washington

MURRAY – The Murray Middle School eighth-grade class recently returned from a five-day trip to the nation’s capital. From May 30 to June 3, the students toured well-known Washington, DC sites such as the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the United States Holocaust Museum, the National Archives, and many other sites. The trip tied together their study of early U.S. history and the role of citizens in the nation’s democracy. The trip was led by MMS teachers Heidi Mallory, Michael Koebbe, Amy Brown and Lindsey Hansen.
MMS students, Selvam Antony, Ellie Chetawatee, Amelie Johnson, and Gabe Turley had the privilege of participating in the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
MMS students who attended the trip were Selvam Antony, Aiden Armstrong, Nicholas Bell, Thomas Bucy, William Burkeen, Ellie Chetawatee, Sa’Mieya Cosby, Ian Dahncke, Logan Dodd, Ellen Drew, Caleb Dudley, James Duffy, Olly Earls, Hassan El-beram, William Eye, Jackson Fitch, Hank Fronza, Gavin Gorman, Layla Green, Connor Hall, Presley Hatchett, Emma Haynes, Reed Jarvis, Amelie Johnson, Nate Johnston, Noble Kieffer, Cullen Larkin, Aidan Lovett, Greer Miller, Maddox Mitchell, Andrea Morales Cano, Tanner Morgan, Hayden Morton, Alice Paine , Sasha Patel, Ethan Peng, Joseph Powell, Thomas Renick, Simon Rickman, Wyatt Robbins, Devon Rowland, Dimitri Rubio, Bobby Schwenck, Alex Sharp, Avery Starks, Jenna Stone, Norah Tompkins, Gabe Turley, Diego Vega, Carter Wilson and Ali Yarali.
