MURRAY - The Murray Music Teachers Association (MMTA) held its annual Theory Carnival Aug. 24 in the Music Department at MSU. Piano students in first through seventh grade played music theory games including rhythm basketball, Tic-Tac-Note, interval golf, toss-a-term, play that tune and musical Jeopardy. The students earned Theory Bucks which were used to buy prizes at the Theory Carnival Store.
Teachers of participating students were Janet Finch, Deborah Hereford and Angie Thome. Hereford served as coordinator of the event. Janet Finch, Marie Taylor, Angela Thome and students Baella Morgan, Eden Cunningham, Marianna Hereford and Liam Hereford assisted with the games.
Students participating in the Theory Carnival were Maeve Ballengee, Rachel Benedict, Aubrey Crawford, Aiden Farr, Nathaniel Fowler, Laurel Johnson, Ellie Klarer, Benny Mehta, Marli Mehta, Louis Mikulcik, Oliver Morales-Volp, Madelyn Myers, Chloe O’Dell, Ethan Peng, Ava Podrovitz, Julianne Rudy, Anna Wilson and Grace Wilson.
Upcoming annual events hosted by MMTA include the Student Workshop/Studio Festival on Nov. 16 and Recognition Recital on Nov. 17, Piano Pedagogy Workshop in January, Winter Recital in February, Hymnfest in March and Sonata Saturday in April.
MMTA is a local non profit chapter of the Kentucky Music Teachers Association and is an affiliate of Music Teachers National Association which represents college professors and private studio teachers.
