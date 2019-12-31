MURRAY - The Murray Music Teachers Association hosted 17 area piano students at its annual Student Workshop and Studio Festival Nov. 16 at Murray State University. Both groups of students, the Student Workshop from grades 1-6 and the Studio Festival from grades 7-12, performed memorized repertoire for adjudicators Dr. Matthew Gianforte of Murray State University and Dr. Terry McRoberts of Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. Each student received written constructive comments from each adjudicator.
Students Aubrey Crawford, Devanshi Shastri, Laurel Johnson, Anna Wilson, Molly Wilson, Chloe O’Dell, Karigan Smith, Ellen Drew, Rachel Benedict, Louis Mikulcik, Benny Mehta and Wesley Shelby also participated in theory games and the scale olympics.
The Studio Festival students were Marli Mehta, Rianna Peng, Isaac Martin, Baella Morgan and Olivia Mikulcik.
Four students, Devanshi Shastri, Rachel Benedict and Wesley Shelby were chosen to represent the MMTA at the Kentucky Music Teachers State Honors Recital in October 2020 in the Student Workshop competition. Olivia Mikulcik will also participate at the Studio Festival level.
Several students were recognized for outstanding performances - Devanshi Shastri, Laurel Johnson, Molly Wilson, Karigan Smith, Rachel Benedict, Benny Mehta, Wesley Shelby, Issac Martin, Baella Morgan and Olivia Mikulcik.
The coordinator of the event was Angela Thome. Area teachers and MMTA members participating and assisting were Deborah Hereford, Janet Finch and Thome. Students Olivia Mikulcik, Baella Morgan and Ginni Mikulcik also assisted in the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.