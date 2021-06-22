MURRAY - Hannah Mohler, a 2021 Murray High School graduate, is the recipient of the Mark Brady Scholarship, established for MHS graduates attending Murray State University pursuing a teacher education course of study. Retired Murray High School teacher, coach and administrator, Mark Brady, a Murray State University graduate, generously established the endowment for MHS graduates/MSU students in 2019. (Sarah Jacobs, 2019 MHS graduate, was the first recipient, and Isaac Gallimore, 2020 MHS graduate, was the second recipient of the scholarship.)
Mohler, a MHS National Honor Society member, plans to major in early childhood education at MSU, and teach preschool. A member of the MHS Band, Write and Math Clubs, Mohler’s favorite high school memory was playing in the pep band at football and basketball games. While attending MSU, Mohler will be a member of MSU Racer Band.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to receive this educational scholarship in honor of Mark Brady, a long-standing teacher influence in the Murray Independent School District,” said Mohler.
Through the Coach Mark Brady Scholarship Endowment established with Brady’s gift to the Murray State University Foundation, graduates of Murray High School are able to apply for the $1,000 annual scholarship to lower the cost of their Racer education. Preference will be given to at least one student enrolled in the College of Education and Human Services with plans to teach K-12 after graduation. Recipients must maintain at least a 2.5 grade-point-average on a 4.0 scale, and financial need may be considered.
Brady’s primary hope is to assist students who pursue a teaching career. “As we are seeing each day, young graduates are opting for numerous career paths, and selecting a teaching career is still an important career path for our youth today,” Brady said.
“My experience at Murray State prepared me well for a lifetime of service in a profession that has been incredibly rewarding for many years,” said Brady. “I truly believe that future Racers, through the assistance of this scholarship endowment, will encounter the same enjoyment that I experienced in assisting those who are in pursuit of an education.”
Brady graduated from Murray State in 1967 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education and history, a master of arts in education degree in secondary education in 1971 and a Rank 1 master’s degree plus 30 hours in school administration in 1972.
He taught subjects ranging from world history, American government, civics, driver’s education and physical education at Murray High School for 24 years. Brady was also known as a football, boys’ basketball and girls’ softball coach, as well as a student council sponsor, assistant principal and athletic director.
“As a teacher, coach and administrator in our community for many years, Mark has spent a great deal of his life in humble service to countless individuals,” said Dr. Bob Jackson, Murray State president. “We are very appreciative of Coach Brady’s establishment of this scholarship, which will benefit students who aspire to become future educators and impact others in the same manner that Mark has.”
