MURRAY — The Murray Police Department welcomed three new additions Monday.
Officers Dennis Lewis, Dustin Bevil and Colin Kelly all were sworn in as peace officers during a ceremony at City Hall. Murray Mayor Bob Rogers had the duty of officiating the swearing-in ceremony.
In a news release, MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said Lewis comes to MPD with about 13 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. He began his career with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Eddyville before spending the past several years with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton.
Officers Bevil and Kelly are coming to MPD as new recruits, Shutt said. They will begin their law enforcement careers once they have completed the police academy training held at the Department of Criminal Justice Training, located on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.
“We welcome these officers to Murray and know each will be an asset to the Murray Police Department,” Shutt said.
