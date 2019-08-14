MSU awarded grant from National Science Foundation

Pictured, from left, back row, are Dr. Paula Waddill, chair of the department of psychology; Dr. David Balthrop, dean of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts, front row, Dr. Robin Zhang, chair of the department of earth and environmental sciences; Dr. Claire Fuller, dean of the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology; and Dr. Maeve McCarthy, interim assistant dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology.