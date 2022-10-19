MSU Concert Choir and Chorus present concert

MURRAY – The Murray State University Concert Choir and Vox Lumina Treble Chorus will present “Facets of Love,” a concert of choral music around the theme of romantic and divine love on at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Leo Catholic Church.
Vox Lumina will open the concert with “Nova, Nova, Ave Fit ex Eva” by American composer Williametta Spencer. This acappella work sets a medieval announciation text, announcing that Mary will give birth to the Saviour of the world. The next set of pieces features selections from the “Ceremony of Carols” by English composer Benjamin Britten. These pieces also set medieval holiday texts in a mixture of old English and Latin. The choir will then sing “A Girl’s Garden” from Frostiana by Randall Thompson on poetry of Robert Frost. Vox Lumina will conclude their portion of the concert with a bluegrass setting of the famous revival hymn “Will the Circle be Unbroken.”
The Murray State Concert Choir will open the second half of the concert with a set of selections reflecting romantic love. “Walking on the Green Grass” by Michael Hennigan is a charming setting about a young couple in love. “Wedding Cantata” by Daniel Pinkham is next on the program. Three movements from the 4 movement cantata will be sung including “Rise Up, My Love,” “Awake oh North Wind,” and “Set me as a Seal.” The texts are all from the old testament “Song of Songs.” The romantic love portion of the concert closes with a Sara Teasdale poem “I Am Not Yours,” set by Minnesota composer David Dickau.
The final section of the concert reflects on divine love. It opens with the sublime “Alleluia” by Ralph Manuel. The Concert Choir then sings a Paul J. Christiansen setting of the American Folk Hymn “Wondrous Love.” The concert concludes with “When We Love” by Elaine Hagenberg. The Silvestri text draws attention to the existence of divine love as observed in nature, the tower trees, the gentle thrush building her nest and caring for her young, working not for herself, but her “tender brood.”
Both choirs are conducted by Murray State Director of Choral Activities, Dr. Bradley Almquist, who notes, “there is something for everyone in this concert. If you love beautiful sounds, this is the concert to hear. If you love poetry, this is the concert to attend. If you love singing and choral music, this is definitely the concert for you.”
There is ample parking and easy accessibility to the church. The concert is free and the public is encouraged to attend this live concert.
