MURRAY – The creative writing program at Murray State University is pleased to welcome fiction writer George Hovis to its annual reading series on Nov. 14. Hovis will read from his work in Waterfield Library at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Hovis’s debut novel, “The Skin Artist” (SFK, 2019), explores the gothic urban South, a world of tattoo magic and failed upward mobility. His stories and essays have appeared far and wide in such journals as The Carolina Quarterly, The Fourth River, Mississippi Quarterly, New Madrid, Southern Cultures, The Southern Literary Journal and North Carolina Literary Review.
A Pushcart Prize nominee, he earned a PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has attended the Sewanee Writers’ Conference. He is a professor of English at SUNY Oneonta and a recipient of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.
“We are excited to welcome George Hovis to Murray State this month,” said Carrie Jerrell, creative writing program director. “George is a former faculty member who has very fond memories and friendships from his years here in Murray, so this event is a homecoming of sorts for him, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating the publication of ‘The Skin Artist,’ George’s debut novel.”
The Skin Artist tells the complex saga of a young man’s search for his own identity on the dark side of the New South.
For more information, contact Jerrell at cjerrell1@murraystate.edu or 270–809–4723.
