MSU Department of Music to present Fall Fanfare

MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of Music is pleased to announce its 13th annual Fall Fanfare, a scholarship fundraising concert performed in the manner of a variety show. A family-friendly musicale for music lovers of all ages, it features many styles performed by various student ensembles at Murray State University, including the university orchestra, choirs, percussion ensemble, flute quartet, concert band, jazz combos, marching band and more.
“This is the type of event that is loved by our regular concert goers as well as people of all ages who have never attended a music event,” said Stephanie Rea, professor of music at Murray State. “If you’ve never been to a classical music performance, this one is a great one to start with. The event lasts just under an hour, and the pieces you’ll hear are short works: some lighter classical, some popular music, some traditional. It’s just a lot of fun. This year features everything from patriotic pieces to rock songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s to more classically oriented works. There really is something for everyone at a show like this – it’s an event people will want to mark on their calendars.”
Music students at the university love it too. Bonnie Cross, a senior music major from Todd County thinks it’s one of the best event of the year on MSU’s campus.
“I love performing in the Fall Fanfare because the entire music department comes together and we get to share the stage,” she said. “When the Racer Band plays the Fight Song at the end of the concert, there is a real sense of camaraderie and I’m always reminded of why I chose to be a Racer.”
The department of music features more than 100 performances a year, nearly all of which are free. These include performances by students, faculty and guest artists who are nationally and internationally recognized, but this particular event is very unique. The entire faculty in the department work toward preparing students for performances on the big day, and with help from staff members, the same faculty organize all aspects of the event from ticket sales to PR to artistic decisions of the program. The work is all worth it for the students who receive a share of the money raised.
“The music faculty is very dedicated to helping its students, and this concert is one of the many ways that help takes form,” said Rea. “It’s very gratifying to see deserving students rewarded with music scholarships that we are able to offer as a result of the fundraising from this concert.”
The event will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. The doors open at 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the MSU Department of Music, visit murraystate.edu/music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.