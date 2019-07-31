MURRAY – Murray State University has introduced new programs in culture and language studies, human services and cybersecurity management.
These new programs, which will be offered beginning fall 2019, reflect the university’s commitment to providing modern courses that incorporate real-world experience to ensure students are prepared for the workforce.
Murray State will offer bachelor’s degrees in culture and languages as well as human services, with the latter offered as an online degree. The university will also offer cybersecurity as a bachelor’s degree for undergraduate students of the new Center for Computer and Information Technology.
The university’s new academic offerings are joined by a transformation of the Murray State Center for Telecommunications Systems Management, now known as the Center for Computer and Information Technology. The university’s new Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders will begin seeing patients in the fall.
“These programs and centers are continued evidence of the faculty’s commitment to innovation and progress on behalf of the students and families of Murray State and the region it serves,” said Dr. Mark Arant, Murray State provost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.