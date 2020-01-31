MURRAY – Murray State University has launched its new “Racers Empower: Healthy Minds, Healthy Campus” initiative to promote mental health and awareness on campus through the collaborative efforts of students, faculty and staff.
Racers Empower aims to share resources and encourage students to talk about their experiences to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, connect students with support services and activities and promote a healthy mind and body.
Spearheaded by the Office of Student Engagement and Success, the initiative will feature events held on the last Monday of each month this semester, with each centering on a core pillar of mental health and wellness.
“Mental health impacts students’ abilities to learn, focus and be successful in college,” said Peggy Whaley, director of student engagement and success. “Understanding the issues and incorporating coping skills into everyday life is important to overall health and wellness. The planning committee is excited about this programming for the spring and we encourage students, faculty and staff to join us for Racers Empower. We hope our efforts help many and we plan to continue our work each semester and build upon our experiences and successes this spring.”
As part of Racers Empower events, the Office of Student Engagement and Success will create an “empowerment wall” where guests can share their goals, mental health tips and accomplishments throughout the semester.
For more information on Racers Empower, including a full event schedule, please visit murraystate.edu/racersempower.
