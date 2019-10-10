MSU now accepting submissions for Posters-at-the-Capitol

MURRAY – The Murray State University Office of Research and Creativity is proud to coordinate the 19th annual Posters-at-the-Capitol event, to take place March 5, 2020, at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
At Posters, undergraduate students earn the opportunity to share their scholarship, research and creative work with their peers across the state and members of Kentucky’s legislature.
All undergraduate students engaged in research projects with faculty mentors at Murray State are encouraged to submit their work for consideration. The deadline for online registration and submission is 3 p.m. CST Friday, Oct. 11.
Posters-at-the-Capitol has joint participation from Eastern Kentucky University, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Kentucky State University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Northern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University.
Registration and a link to submit poster abstracts can be found at digitalcommons.murraystate.edu/postersatthecapitol. Once there, click on the “Submit to Posters-at-the-Capitol” button on the left. You must create an account to register.
For further information and questions concerning registration and submission, contact scholarly communication librarian AJ Boston at aboston@murraystate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.