MURRAY – This November, the Murray State University occupational safety and health (OSH) program and the construction engineering technology program were granted Essential Employability Qualities Certification (EEQ CERT) through the next three years.
The EEQ CERT is granted by the Quality Assurance Commons for Postsecondary Education following a rigorous external and internal review process. Programs that receive the certification are scored on five categories: graduate EEQ preparation, career support services, employer engagement, student and alumni engagement and public information. Murray State University is one of the first universities in Kentucky to have programs achieve the certification.
“The EEQ certification process was a very comprehensive review of the way our construction engineering technology program develops critical employability skills in our students,” said Dr. Danny Claiborne, chair of the Murray State University Institute of Engineering. “It was very positive to document what we have been doing for years and how important these employability skills are to our industry.”
EEQ-certified programs foster a distinctive set of attributes in their graduates that are intended to prepare graduates to make important contributions in their future workplaces.
Since 1977, the Murray State University ANSAC/ABET Accredited occupational safety and health program has provided technical and professional knowledge to students pursuing a career in safety management, occupational health, industrial hygiene, loss/risk control management, ergonomics, emergency planning and response and environmental safety and health.
The ETAC/ABET Accredited construction engineering technology program prepares graduates for a wide variety of positions in the construction industry. The curriculum stresses the application of technical knowledge, construction methods, problem-solving ability and communication skills toward the completion of large-scale construction projects.
“Earning the EEQ certification is a point of pride for the Department of Occupational Safety and Health at Murray State University,” said department chair Dr. Tracey Wortham. “Our students graduate from a program that is accredited by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission of ABET and recognized as a Qualified Academic Program by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals. With the addition of the EEQ certification, it affirms that our graduates are not only academically and technically prepared, but also encompass the qualities that employers are seeking in people they hire. The OSH program is proud to be one of the first programs in Kentucky and in the nation to earn this certification.”
