MURRAY – Washington Monthly’s 2019 College Rankings have highlighted Murray State University as a best value for students seeking a college degree.
Murray State led all Kentucky public higher education institutions in the publication’s South region ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ rankings.
The rankings are based on targeted metrics regarding social mobility: eight-year graduation rate, metrics associated with number of Pell Grant recipients and their graduation rates, first generation student enrollment and performance on ACT/SAT assessments, median earnings, net price of attendance for families earning up to $75,000 and loan repayment statistics. The university’s emphasis on student completion is recognized with this accolade for excellent quality and a best value for those earning a Murray State education.
“We are committed to providing an impactful educational experience that positions our students well for professional and personal success following graduation,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson. “This national recognition by Washington Monthly, which recognizes our institution as the best public university value in Kentucky, affirms that Murray State provides a competitive tuition regarded as one of America’s best values, plentiful scholarship opportunities, as well as academic achievement scholarships that many of our students benefit from each year.”
The ranking follows another recent national accolade as Murray State was recognized as one of ‘America’s Best Colleges’ by Forbes for the 12th consecutive year.
The university is projecting significant increases in the number of incoming freshmen, graduate and transfer students for the 2019-20 academic year.
“In speaking with many prospective students and their families who are considering their college options, many continue to share that Murray State University is a top consideration for a transformative college experience,” said Murray State University Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson. “Recognition such as this Washington Monthly accolade is evidence of our continued mission to support students and their families throughout their Murray State journey.”
Murray State, located in western Kentucky, offers 143 academic programs within six diverse colleges for undergraduate and graduate students seeking to achieve their personal and professional aspirations. Students come from 46 countries and 45 states.
Based on recent university reports, 69 percent of Murray State graduates are employed within three months, and 23 percent of graduates continued their education within three months of graduation.
With personalized class sizes and nearly 180 student organizations on campus, Murray State students find countless opportunities for a high-impact, high-quality and best-value education.
