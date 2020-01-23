MURRAY – Murray State University student Haley Penrod, a sophomore majoring in political science from Morgantown, recently began an internship at Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes’ office.
Penrod’s internship focuses on the public information side of local government; her duties include writing a bi-weekly article called “County Lines” that highlights goings-on and other important information for Calloway County residents.
She also helps keep up the office’s social media presence while updating its official website and assists Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester with special events as needed.
“This internship has shown me what really goes on in local government and how it works,” Penrod said. “I have learned so much from the months that I have been here. I have met so many different public officials; their perspectives and experiences gave me so much wisdom that I never would have had if not for this experience.”
Winchester praised Penrod for her work, adding Penrod does a great job of researching the issues, collecting the facts and promoting the county.
“She is a quick learner and has been dependable, dedicated and a joy to work with in our office,” Winchester said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.