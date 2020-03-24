MURRAY – Murray State University graduate students in the speech-language pathology program recently returned from the Kentucky Speech-Language-Hearing Association (KSHA) Convention in Lexington.
Eight faculty members from the Center for Communication Disorders (CDI), 27 graduate students, 18 undergraduate students and multiple Murray State alumni attended the conference. CDI faculty member and university alumna Renea Sageser’s company, Associates in Pediatric Therapy, was a sponsor for the convention.
Dr. Nikki Gaylord, Murray State assistant professor and clinical supervisor, presented two posters titled “Supervisory Resources: Communicate, Lead, Collaborate” and “Struggling to Breathe: EILO (Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction) and Adolescent Athletes,” for which she won the clinical research award.
Dr. Stephanie Schaaf, Murray State assistant professor and CDI clinic director, was invited to speak at the conference. Schaaf, KSHA president-elect Bethany Berry and Eastern Kentucky University graduate student Adair Keyton collaborated for a presentation titled “Supervision: School, SLP, and Student Perspectives.”
“Supervision is critical in speech-language pathology and impacts everyone throughout their educational and professional journeys,” Schaaf said. “It is such a privilege to share my knowledge in supervision knowing it could have positive impacts on university instructors, speech-language pathologists working across medical and school based settings and graduate students.”
Four Murray State second-year graduate students placed third in a quick-recall Praxis Bowl among the Kentucky universities. First-year graduate student Lindsay Crafton of Bragg City, Missouri, won a $2,000 Steckol and Stanley Scholarship.
