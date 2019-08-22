MURRAY – Many Murray State University students spent their summer getting ahead on career plans through internships at a wide variety of companies, from nonprofits, city government, energy companies, higher education institutions and much more.
Dorothy Boyle, a second-year graduate student from Middleton, Tennessee, was a NODA (Association for Orientation, Transition and Retention in Higher Education) intern at Washington University in St. Louis this summer. She is a Marvin D. Mills Graduate Fellow and is pursuing her master of arts in postsecondary education administration at Murray State.
Boyle developed the training curriculum for 14 student coordinators and peer supervisors as well as 90-plus orientation leaders and academic peer mentors. She also developed training resources, offered training consultations and coordinated campus partner presentation schedules. Boyle was involved in the university’s transition to a nine-day orientation program for 2,000 new students and their families.
“The classes I have taken in the postsecondary education administration program gave me a solid foundation to expand on as I accomplished my internship duties,” Boyle said. “My Marvin D. Mills Graduate Fellowship prepared me to work in a fast-paced environment and develop student leaders.”
Alyssa Mitan, a senior marketing major from Belleville, Illinois, worked as a marketing and events intern with Komen Missouri this summer. Mitan helped plan and collect data for the Susan G. Komen affiliate’s “MORE THAN PINK” Walk while managing social media accounts and working with sponsors and grantees.
“I love working with Komen because I get to do what I love with a company and group of people that work for such a strong mission,” Mitan said. “Getting to dive into my marketing career, while also working for a nonprofit to end breast cancer, means so much to me, especially since my grandma is a breast cancer survivor.”
Occupational safety and health major Kevonte Turnley from Evansville, Indiana, completed his internship at the Ohio Refining Division of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in Canton, Ohio.
Turnley, studying in the university’s Emerging Scholars Institute program, contributed to a wide variety of projects across the plant, including label inspections on tanks and sample stations, completing noise surveys for the plant to mark high noise areas in the refinery, equipment calibration and more.
“I feel as though this internship has helped me in my career path by giving me the real-world experience needed to actually be a safety professional,” Turnley said. “I initially wasn’t comfortable going up to people when I had a safety concern. However, not too long into the internship, I became more comfortable working with the operators and addressing safety concerns I had directly to them, as opposed to telling another full-time safety professional.”
