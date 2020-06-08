MURRAY – Murray State University’s summer 2020 course enrollment indicates a positive trend, with a significant increase in both the number of enrolled students as well as in registered credit hours.
Based on enrollment data through May 27, the university has seen a 21.7 percent increase in total student credit hours when compared to the same time last year. With 2,704 students registered through May 27, summer enrollment headcount has increased by 10.8 percent among undergraduate students and by 18.4 percent among graduate students from last year at this time.
Murray State is offering nearly 400 online courses throughout the summer term, accommodating undergraduate and graduate students of all disciplines and schedules with convenient two-week, five-week and ten-week sessions.
“Murray State University’s summer enrollment is a testament to our faculty who are committed to student success, and to our students as well, who have a desire to further their educational journey without letting the current pandemic deter their path forward,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
Murray State continues to reinforce its “high-quality, high-impact, best value” promise that has been recognized by multiple national publications. The university has been named a “Best Bang for the Buck” by Washington Monthly, one of “America’s Best Colleges” by Forbes for the 12th straight year and a “Top-Tier University” by U.S. News & World Report for the 29th consecutive year.
Registration for summer 2020 courses remains open for current and prospective students. Summer courses offer several benefits, including flexible scheduling and a reduced workload for future semesters as students continue their pathway toward graduation. Visit murraystate.edu/summer to learn more and register. Individuals who are not current Murray State students but are interested in taking a summer class may have their $40 application fee waived. For more information, email msu.transfercenter@ murraystate.edu or call 270-809-3350.
