MURRAY – Murray State University will host an open house Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Waterfield Library to seek community input on a potential design plan for the upcoming Woods Park.
The park will stand at the corner of North 14th and Olive Street in Murray, formerly occupied by Woods Hall, which was demolished in 2019 and converted into green space.
Named for the university’s fourth president, Dr. Ralph H. Woods, the park will follow the same four design objectives established for the former Woods Hall: beauty, utility, comfort and safety.
University Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood and Associate Director of Facilities Design and Construction Angela Lampe are collaborating with Bacon-Farmer-Workman on a prospective design concept that will be on display at the open house.
Glass bricks and blocks, in addition to traditional bricks, were salvaged from the demolition and may now be used as part of a permanent monument at the new park. The demolition was carefully executed to preserve as many of the original magnolias and other mature trees as possible on the property.
The general public is invited to the open house to share any feedback on the potential design. Project committee members will be on hand to answer questions and a suggestion box will be available for written feedback.
“Woods Park is one of many locations where the Murray State campus and the Murray community meet,” said Murray State Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis. “It is vital for our students and for our neighbors on 14th and Olive Street that Woods Park is a space they are proud of — beautiful and multi-functional, sustainable and safe — a place where the past is preserved, and new memories can be made. We believe this design process is on the right track and we look forward to feedback from our students, campus community and the community at large.”
The project’s design committee is made up of representatives from the university and City of Murray government, including the following: Murray State First Lady Karen Jackson, City of Murray First Lady Gayle Rogers, retired Murray State professor and Murray City Councilman Terry Strieter, Murray State Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley, Murray State Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood and Murray State Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business Development Officer Brian Canerdy.
