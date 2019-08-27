MURRAY – Murray State University will welcome students and their families to campus Sept. 20-22 for Family Weekend 2019, an annual tradition that encourages students to share their college experience with their loved ones.
Throughout the weekend, the university will host a variety of fun events and activities for students and their families, including the Mr. MSU Pageant, Racer 5K, Fall Fanfare Concert and more. This year, Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds, will be a keynote speaker, discussing ways in which the campus community and families can support students and their mental health. Active Minds is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing mental health awareness among college students. Malmon’s keynote address is titled “Active Minds: changing the conversation about mental health.”
The Family Lunch, set for noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, on the Great Lawn between Alexander Hall and the Science Complex, is a particular highlight during the weekend. Families are invited to cheer on the Racer football team as they take on Morehead State at 6 p.m. in Roy Stewart Stadium. Special events hosted by various units and departments on campus will also take place throughout the weekend.
The registration fee for Family Weekend 2019 is $35 per family. Four adult general admission football tickets are included in the fee as well as Saturday lunch. Kids through college-age students are admitted free to the football game. Additional events may incur a fee with costs and payment options listed in the schedule and online registration system.
“We’re so excited to have students back on campus, and we’re looking forward to sharing the Murray State experience with their families next month,” said Peggy Whaley, director of student engagement and success. “We welcome all Racers and their families to a weekend of fun activities at Family Weekend 2019.”
Visit murraystate.edu/familyweekend to register and view a complete Family Weekend itinerary. Families are encouraged to register early as the online registration will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, with no on-site registration available.
